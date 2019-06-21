Meet, Interact And Smoke Peace Pipe—Suhuyini To Spare Part Dealers

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North Constituency, Hon. Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini is urging leaders of Ghanaian and Nigerian spare parts dealers at Suame to meet to arrive at a consensus.

He says it is the only way both parties can end the feud and tighten the existing relationship between the two countries.

According to him, if the laws are well implemented, the tension between both parties resulting in the closure of shops belonging to Nigerian spare parts dealers at Suamewould not have happened.

Speaking on an Accra based Television station, the MP for Tamale North Constituency stated, "It has to do with the implementation of the law. I also have a problem with how we major in minor things and minor things in major issues. Between the implementation of the law as it has been couched and the arrest of this professor can affect the long-lasting impact on peace, security and even the economy of Ghana."

He added that Ghana has failed in its effort to promote harmony in society through the implementation for lasting peace and security between Ghanaians and foreign nationals.

“If we have sat all these while as security agencies and have failed in our duty to implement the law that will ensure and guarantee lasting peace and security. Shouldn’t we be ashamed that we are going for this low hanging fruits which may only be as a result of our negligence of duty?”

Hon Suhuyini urges Government to ensure the safety of all Nigerians in the country adding that the local media houses must also help condemn the Suame feud.