Asantehene Distools Asafohene After Guilty Of 10 Charges

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has destooled the Asafohene, Akyamfour Kwame Akowuah III for flouting the Great Oath of Asanteman, one of the pillars of the Asante Kingdom and found guilty of ten different charges.

He was slapped with forty-five counts by his elders, who according to them, the Asafohene is “autocratic”, did not respect them and performed his duties contrary to Asante customs and traditions.

Delivering the final judgement at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Thursday, June 20, 2019, Asantehene said Asafohene actions breached the customs and traditions of the Ashanti Kingdom, which is punishable.

Otumfuo had several occasions warned the Asafohene on issues ranging from illegal sales of lands, destoolment and enstoolment of his sub-chiefs.

The Asafohene, who is the head of Akwamu Division of the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC), was enstooled in 2001.