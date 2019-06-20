Odumase Krobo Road Accident: Transport Ministry Urge Drivers To Be Vigilant

The Technical Adviser to the Minister of Transport, Mr Paul Asare Ansah has urged commercial drivers to be vigilant when driving in order to reduce road accident.

In an interview with Bryt FM News, he called on drivers to observe road regulations and drive cautiously to avoid lose of life.

Mr. Paul Ansah, expressing worry about the alarming rate of road crashes and their impact on national development, asked all stakeholders to commit to the agenda to end road carnages.

Mr. Paul Asare Ansah said this during his donation of food items, assorted drinks, and an unspecified amount of money in partnership with Lower Manya MCE and Asugyaman DCE to the Otorkpolu-Odumase Krobo road accident victims in the Eastern Region.

Seven people died on the spot when the bus on which they were traveling ramp into a valley last Saturday evening at Asitey Hills, near Odumase-Krobo in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality.

Majority of the passengers, including the driver, Bernard Ababio, suffered injuries and are receiving treatment at the Atua Government Hospital and the Agomanya Saint Martin de Porres Hospital, both near Odumase-Krobo.

He pleaded with public service operators not to use vehicles that are not roadworthy.

“My expectation is that commercial drivers will provide a safe and timely service which should see everybody being transported to their destination safely."

In another statement, the former Director of Ghana Port and Habour Authority (GPHA) urged drivers not to drink and drive.

“In order to avoid road carnages that result in fatalities and serious injuries, I would, therefore, urge all motorists not to drink and drive,” he said.

Mr. Paul Ansah, therefore, urged drivers to be vigilant and observe road safety regulations, noting that road traffic crashes did not discriminate against their victims.

He noted driver distraction, non-compliance with road regulations, vehicular mechanical faults, bad road engineering and over speeding have been identified as some of the major causes of road crashes.