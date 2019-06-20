Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
20.06.2019 Business & Finance

MTN, NACOB Educate Tema Students On Drug Abuse

By Staff Writer
MTN, NACOB Educate Tema Students On Drug Abuse
2 HOURS AGO BUSINESS & FINANCE

MTN has teamed up with the Narcotics Control Board to educate students in Tema on the harmful effects of substance abuse.

The educational campaign was held at Tema Manhean on Thursday, June 20, 2019, bringing together students from about five Basic and Senior High Schools.

It formed part of the 13th edition of the annual 21 Days of Y’ello Care campaign.

This year’s Y’ello Care campaign focuses on tackling unemployment and drug abuse among Ghanaian youth.

MTN’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care is an annual staff volunteering program that runs across the MTN Group from 1st to 21st June.

The campaign was instituted 12 years ago and has grown to become one of the key activities of the Group.

Officials of the Narcotics Control Board and MTN seized the opportunity to highlight some of the ways in which drug addicts manipulate youth into abusing substances.

620201974129 m6itl8w331 students11024x664

Tema Manhean is identified as one of the areas with high prevalence of drug abuse.

Human Resource Executive, MTN Ghana, Ama Benneh Amponsah, MTN would partner schools in the area going forward to help fight substance abuse.

The Y’ello Care Campaign for 2019 is under the theme: Creating a Brighter Future for our Youth.

---Daily Guide

TOP STORIES

Asantehene Distools Asafohene After Guilty Of 10 Charges

2 hours ago

We Will Take Our Destiny Into Our Own Hands—Abossey Okai Spa...

3 hours ago

body-container-line