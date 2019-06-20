Modern Ghana logo

Court Dismisses Suit Against Ayawaso West Wuogon By-election

By Staff Writer
File photo of the Supreme Court of Ghana

The Supreme Court has dismissed a suit challenging the legality of the by-election held in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in January this year.

The National Democratic Congress Chairman for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Bismark Aborbi–Ayitey went to the court to challenge the appropriateness of the date set for the election.

He argued that the election was held more than the constitutional 60-day period stipulated within which such elections must be held.

But the apex court in its decision stated that the suit was subject for debate since the plaintiff failed to file an injunction to stop the election from being held.

The judges also explained that the plaintiff in his reliefs did not ask for the annulment of the election and therefore the court could not go ahead to hear arguments along such lines.

The judgement was read by Justice Gabriel Pwamang, while the panel was presided over by Justice Julius Ansah.

Other members on the panel were Justices Jones Dotse, Anin Yeboah, Samuel K Marful-Sau, Agnes Dordzie, Nene A. O. Amegatcher and Professor Emmanuel Nii Ashie Kotey.

Elections held

The election which was held in January 2019 saw Lydia Seyram Alhassan, widow of the deceased former MP emerging victorious despite very low voter turnout of about 19% and the bloody violence that marred the election.

The violence that characterized the election became a subject for inquiry by a commission constituted by President Akufo-Addo and chaired by Justice Emile Short.

The commission has since concluded its work and presented its findings to President Akufo-Addo.

The report is however yet to be made public.

—citinewsroom

