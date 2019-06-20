Central Market Traders Warn KMA

Traders at the central market are against the introduction of a five-year renewal of rent agreement by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

They claim the move by the KMA will unfairly deprive them ownership of their shops.

The traders, who have been asked to relocate to Kajetia to pave for the second phase of the redevelopment of the market said KMA holds allodia title of the Kajetia shops and stalls in the current arrangement.

Addressing the media in Kumasi, members of the Concerned Traders Association stated that the relocation comes with the cost ranging between GH¢20,000 and GH¢40,000 to secure a shop at the newly developed Kajetia market, subject to renewal every five years.

Secretary of the group, Reuben Amey said the new arrangement, if allowed to operate, will have a “negative knock-on effect” on their businesses, after having gone for loans to pay for the shops.

He indicated that the traders own their respective shops at the central market, and that asking them to relocate for a redevelopment exercise ought not to deprive them of their allodia titles and interest.

He added: “It’s been quite evident that we are battling the new proposals. This is beside the affordability issues we are talking about. We are not affluent like our counterparts at Adum.”

Mr Amey argued that it is wrong targeting by KMA to levy traders in attempt to offset the loan funds used to redevelop the Kajetia market, since they are not the only beneficiaries of the project.

The traders said an action group would be formed to fight the arrangement over the ownership and renewal of rent fees, if the city authority failed to meet them half-way.

—Daily Guide