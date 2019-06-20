Family Suspects Murder Of 7-Year-Old Boy Who Got Drown

Police are investigating circumstances leading to the death of a 7-year-old boy at Katamanso Promise, a suburb of Ashiaman.

Commander in charge at the Zenu-Atadeka District Police, DSP Abdulai Mumuni, told Joy News although they suspect Sadik Ahmadu might have drowned, they find it strange that no water could be extracted from his belly after he was retrieved.

However, family members suspect Ahmadu was murdered.

Mother of the deceased, Vivian Yeboah, said Sadik was found in storm drain Monday morning after he went missing Sunday evening while on his way to the barbering shop.

His body is currently at the Tema General Hospital for autopsy.

