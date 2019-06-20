Assembly Rubbishes 2018 League Table After Scoring Zero

The Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly is contesting its position in the latest ranking of Assemblies' performance in which it placed last.

Municipal Chief Executive, Alidu Seidu, says the assessment is not a true reflection of reality on the ground.

"The Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly vehemently protests its position on the ranking of the District League Table as being the last of all 216 MMDA'S in Ghana," Alhaji Seidu stated.

He accuses officials of the Center for Social Policy Studies at Legon of lying about their mission to the municipality.

"We wish to state that two persons from the Centre for Social Policy Studies, Legon were here to interview some personnel on the current DACF [District Assemblies’ Common Fund] formula and proposed alternative formulae for consideration. We were never told of any assessment or indicators for ranking on the District League Table," he added.

Alhaji Seidu has been reacting to the table which scored the Asokore Municipality zero among the 216 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

The District League Table report, introduced in 2014, has become a social accountability tool for rating all district assemblies by the level of their social development and service delivery among others.

Education, health, sanitation, security and good governance are said to be some of the key indicators for the assessment of the district assemblies.

Asante Akim North District came first in the 2018/2019 District League Table, with a 100 per cent score.

Asokore Mampong assembly is said to have scored zero in all assessment sectors.

But Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Seidu says the investigators never sought the assembly's input, suggesting the team had been untruthful about its presence in the municipality.

He told a packed press conference attended by assembly members, staff and party supporters that the assembly cannot accept the ranking.

"We don't know the data they used for the ranking. We, therefore, protest our position on the ranking on the District League Table," he told a press conference.

Alhaji Alidu also accused the compilers of misrepresentation in the report.

"When an issue happens outside the municipality though involved people within the municipality, it doesn't form the basis somebody will say there is great insecurity in Asokore Mampong. You can't use an issue at Manso Nkwanta where 7 people were gunned down mistakenly to come and say there's insecurity in Asokore Mampong," he fumed.

According to him, the assembly has done so well in the provision of education and health infrastructure, sanitation and security.

"The assembly has since 2017 undertaken a lot of projects and programmes in all sectors, to education, health, governance, etc."