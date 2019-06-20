Lack Of Road Signs Caused Oterkpolu-Odumasi Crashes—Road Safety

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is blaming lack of road signs on the Oterkpolu-Odumase Krobo road for the increasing incidences of road crashes on the stretch.

At least 10 people have been killed in less than a week in two separate road accidents on that road.

On Saturday, seven out of 61 passengers aboard a VRA bus that returning from a funeral at Akim Oda died on after the driver of the vehicle lost control of the steering wheel.

On Wednesday night, a Kia truck loaded with salt from Ada heading to Akateng while descending a hill at Ayemusu on the Oterkpolu-Odumase Krobo road was involved in an accident resulting in the death of three persons.

The three have been identified as Charles Okutu 32, Michael Gazo 24 and Lamptey 30.

The bodies have since been deposited at the St. Martin’s De Porres Hospital in Odumase.

The Eastern Regional Office of the National Road Safety Authority said it has taken a serious view about the developments and is looking at ways to stop the carnage.

The Regional Director of the Authority, Abdullai Bawa said efforts must be made to tackle all the engineering defects on the road including the introduction of the needed road signs to prevent more accidents from occurring on the road.

“The road is characterized with a number of steep slopes and sharp curves…. Ifsayou get to the road, you will observe clearly that road signage or work zone safety is relegated to the background,” he said.

“Road signs that should have been showing motorists that this place is a sharp curve, this place is dangerous are absent. Guard rails and crash barriers that would prevent vehicles from somersaulting into deep galley are also absent…. This is a road that is just getting asphalt and so road users are happy to speed. It has become notorious,” he added.

Abdullai Bawa told Citi News’ Neil Nii Amartey Karnaku that although there are some incidents of indiscipline amongst drivers on the road which accounts for road accidents, the recent crashes are largely due to the engineering of the road.

“Within this week, the Eastern Region has lost 10 people and over 41 people have been injured. Apart from diver errors and indiscipline, I blame it on the road furniture.”

