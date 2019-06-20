A Better Gender Agenda: When One Plus One Is Not Equal To Two

By our secular academic training, even the first-year kindergarten pupil knows the answer to be two. This mathematical formula (1+1=2) is true everywhere, even at the university level and in life thereafter. When mathematics ventures into the advanced and specialized realms (as in Additional Mathematics etc), some of these formulas/theorems are modified somehow even as the basic ones are not invalidated. Mathematics is the field of study that depends a lot on logic, so it identifies very well with the human life which is also predominantly legalistic.

It is noteworthy that the theory that ONE PLUS ONE IS EQUAL TO ONE (1+1=1) is an instruction from the Creator and it is to mean that the union of man and woman in marriage should become inseparably united. By whichever powers, humans are as capable to do wonders or the near-impossible in life if they apply themselves well to those endeavours in question. The Women empowerment campaign has achieved that feat which was considered impossible some few years earlier.

Unfortunately, though, it is also trying to show a different equation from the ones described above; by their conviction, ONE PLUS ONE IS EQUAL TO ONE PLUS ONE (1+1=1+1)! This is like saying that gender independence should be the norm so they are driving a wedge between the two genders fomenting a weakened union. It takes the innate characters of the male and female genders to appreciate the image and likeness of God the Creator.

The creation account says that initially the man was created in the image and likeness of God, then God decided to provide him with the female companion. For reasons best known to Him this woman was created with a rib from the man. It obviously and naturally creates a connection between the two. "The whole is equal to the sum of its parts," justifying this is another mathematical formula which means that anything divided into parts is the same thing when the parts are put together. Therefore, Godliness will be better appreciated if both the male and female genders are appraised together.

So, we now have three equations as described above to identify with; which will you choose, the advanced and spiritual one by God, or the conventional one mathematics has taught us or the recent one by the women activists? Worth considering is another saying that the spiritual (advanced) is for the matured in life as milk is for the infant (1 Corinthians 3:1-4).