Balungu - Galaumgrun Primary School Learn Under Clay Building

Balungu - Galaumgrun primary school is in the Upper East region of Ghana and the school has been in a deplorable state for some time now.

Students are forced to learn in clay/mud buildings and outside the school. The school currently accommodates pupils from Kindergarten to Class three, with a two classroom block, with one class housing class one and two and the other class housing class three, for kindergarten one and two, they learn outside together just by the building. The building in question here, belongs to the community fishing and dry season farmers. This is where they keep their tools after fishing or farming. So the students share this building with the village folks.

With the help of the community, they started a 3 classroom block, which they built with clay/mud. They have been able to raise the building and roofed it. But couldn’t continue due to lack of funds and the building is now falling apart.

Upon reaching the school as a newly posted national service personnel, I took an initiative to solicit for funds from friends through my foundation (Smile foundation Ghana) by various means, to help renovate the school and create a conducive learning environment for the children.

I personally have done a lot for my pupils like dressing the sores of pupils who couldn't afford to pay for hospital bills, I also provided each pupil with a mosquito net to help reduce mosquito bite because of the closeness of the school and community to a dam and many more.

I will be glad and happy if you could help me and my team surprise these amazing kids and the community with a renovated school building and to also help them realize their ambitions. Thank you.

Watch Video below:

