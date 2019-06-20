Pastor Arrested For Defrauding 23 Church Members Of Gh¢268,000

Head pastor and founder of Jesus is the Solution Chapel International Located at Tema has been grabbed by the Criminal Investigation Department for allegedly defrauding 23 of his church members to a tune of GH₵268, 000.

He acted under the pretext of giving them gold.

Pastor John Yao Tsetse was arrested together with one Angla Aseye Ama Tsetse, an administrator and marriage counselor of the church.

This was after 23 of their church members petitioned the director general of the criminal investigation department, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah over the matter.

According to sources, between the months of July 2018 and September 2018, Pastor Tsetse collected various sums of money from them totaling GH₵268,000 from the complainants during counseling session under the pretext of giving them gold.

The source indicated that the suspect gave the victims a small stone concealed in a coconut with a guarantee that it will turn into a huge lump of gold after burying it for a couple of weeks but it never happened.

On January 21, 2019 the complainants jointly petitioned the director general of CID and the suspect was subsequently arrested.

The Public Relations Officer of the Criminal Investigation Department, Deputy Superintendent of Police, (DSP) Juliana Obeng when contacted said pastor Tsetse was picked up by the CID and upon interrogation denied knowledge of the allegations leveled against him by the complainants.

He admitted to the fact that a lot of his church members give donations to the church during counseling sessions and further stated that some of the church members contributed to the church through an MTN mobile money belonging to the church.

The mobile money account, she indicated was registered in the name of the second suspect and was used as a donation line that anybody who wished to help or donate to the church could use.

DSP Obeng averred that even though the suspects involved have since been granted police enquiry bail, the matter was still being investigated by the police.

---Daily Guide