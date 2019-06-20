Invisible Hands Delaying Reopening Of Radio XYZ— Group

Free Media Vanguard, a pro Media pressure group that led a demonstration against the closure of some radio stations in the country has alleged there are unseen hands behind the delay of the reopening of Radio XYZ which was shut down for non-compliance.

Full Statement:

OPEN RADIO STATIONS NOW OR FACE OUR WRATH—FMV

20th June 2019

We have gathered from deep throat sources a credible order to have radio XYZ reopened. It can be recalled that radio XYZ was one of the many radio stations shut down by an NCA operation. The Free Media Vanguard concertedly campaigned for the reopening of the radio stations, on the grounds that the closure constitutes a subversion of media freedoms. Our efforts, as we have gathered, are poised to yield results any time soon. We have, however, established that there appears to be another authority refusing to yield to the order to have the station reopened.

We are by this press release notifying these unseen hands in the corridors of power to simply eat a humble pie and prove to the world that there is no suppression of the freedom of the media. We will in the coming days notify the diplomatic community, our development partners, and both domestic and international media of this suppression, and possibly follow up with various forms of protest.

We, therefore, call on the authorities to as a matter of urgency and in the interest of our democratic freedoms, restore the broadcasting rights of Radio XYZ and all radio stations unjustifiably shut down by the NCA to advance a political agenda.

Thank you.

Prince Minkah

Convener