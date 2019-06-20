Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
20.06.2019 Education

UEW Dismisses Nigerian 'War' Prof Nwagbara

By Joshua Kobby Smith
UEW Dismisses Nigerian 'War' Prof Nwagbara

ModernGhana can confirm that the Academic Board of University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has dismissed its Professor of English Language, Professor Augustine Uzoma Nwagbara over comments made in a viral video.

The University after subjecting him to internal disciplinary process finds him culpable of gross misconduct and has accordingly dismissed him.

In a statement, the University management says it is highly disturbed by the huge embarrassment his unguarded statement has brought to the institution, the Ministry of Education and indeed Ghana as a whole.

Professor Augustine Uzoma Nwagbara was spotted in a video allegedly inciting some Nigerians to devise strategies to tarnish Ghana's image on the international scene.

Below is a copy of the release:

6202019122801 0f72ylkxxs 6202019120343 m6itl8w331 whatsapp image 20190619 at 21.41.42

Joshua Kobby Smith
Joshua Kobby Smith News Reporter
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

5 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line