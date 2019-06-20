ModernGhana can confirm that the Academic Board of University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has dismissed its Professor of English Language, Professor Augustine Uzoma Nwagbara over comments made in a viral video.
The University after subjecting him to internal disciplinary process finds him culpable of gross misconduct and has accordingly dismissed him.
In a statement, the University management says it is highly disturbed by the huge embarrassment his unguarded statement has brought to the institution, the Ministry of Education and indeed Ghana as a whole.
Professor Augustine Uzoma Nwagbara was spotted in a video allegedly inciting some Nigerians to devise strategies to tarnish Ghana's image on the international scene.
UEW Dismisses Nigerian 'War' Prof Nwagbara
