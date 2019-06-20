UEW Dismisses Nigerian 'War' Prof Nwagbara

ModernGhana can confirm that the Academic Board of University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has dismissed its Professor of English Language, Professor Augustine Uzoma Nwagbara over comments made in a viral video.

The University after subjecting his to internal disciplinary process finds him culpable of gross misconduct and has accordingly dismissed him.

In a statement, the University management says it is highly disturbed by the huge embarrassment his unguarded statement has brought to the institution, the Ministry of Education and indeed Ghana as a whole.

Professor Augustine Uzoma Nwagbara was spotted in a video allegedly inciting some Nigerians to devise strategies to tarnish Ghana's image on the international scene.

Below is a copy of the release: