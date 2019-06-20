Ethiopian Airlines Win Africa's Best Airline In Paris

Ethiopian Airlines has been adjudged ‘Best Airline in Africa’ for the third consecutive year at the Skytrax 2019 World Airlines Awards held in Paris on June 18.

Additionally, ‘Ethiopian’ has won ‘Best Business Class in Africa’ and ‘Best Economy Class in Africa’ at the award ceremony.

Regarding the awards, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines remarked: “We are glad to have been named the ‘Best Airline in Africa’, ‘Best Business Class in Africa’ and ‘Best Economy Class in Africa’ which are determined based on the votes of travelers.

“I would like to sincerely thank first and foremost our global customers for the strong and consistent vote of confidence. Thanks to the entire colleagues at Ethiopian, who always make extraordinary efforts to delight their customers. We have grown to more than 120 destinations worldwide with 115 ultra-modern fleet, offering excellent connectivity with one of the best travel experiences that helped us become the best airline in Africa and one of the frontrunners in the world.

“As a customer focused and market driven airline, we always strive to meet and exceed customers’ expectations through our signature service and world-class products,” Mr. GebreMariam said.

Ethiopian Airlines Group is the largest Aviation Group in Africa and SKYTRAX certified Four Star Global Airline.

Skytrax is the most prestigious global air transport rating organisation that conducts the world’s largest annual airline passenger satisfaction survey where customers make their own personal choices as to which airline they consider to be the best.

Ethiopian Airlines is a multi-award winning airline and has previously received SKYTRAX World Airline Award for Best Airline Staff in Africa, two times, and ‘Best Airline in Africa’, ‘Best Business Class in Africa’ and ‘Best Economy Class in Africa’ 2018.

