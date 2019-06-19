Commonwealth Cautions Ghanaians To Stop Vilification Of Nigerians

The purported tagging of Nigerians in these kidnapping incidents, as well as other criminals activities in Ghana, has caused consternation amongst a large section of Ghanaians, many of whom are mounting a crusade for action.

Commonwealth position

Mr Apea condemned all acts of criminality no matter the nationality.

"Crime is a crime. It has no colour or nationality. The moment we begin to tar one nationality with the same brush or begin to colour crimes and give national identities to crime, xenophobic attacks begin”, he said.

He, however, urged all Nigerian citizens and citizens of other countries living in Ghana to work within the laws of the land and not take the proverbial Ghanaian hospitality for granted.

He also cautioned journalists and media practitioners to be circumspect in their reportage in order not to escalate an already precarious situation.

Outlining some of the activities by the Commonwealth to address the poor security situation among member states, John Apea said his outfit will be liaising with Commonwealth High Commissions to find a lasting solution to the problem.

—Myjoyonline