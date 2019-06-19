FPSO Suicide Attempt: SA Man Safe, Receiving Treatment — Tullow

The management of Tullow Oil has disclosed that the South African who attempted suicide on the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah on Tuesday, 18 June 2019, sustained no injury.

The man who was reported to have jumped overboard the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah was rescued and is currently on admission at a hospital in Takoradi, Western Region.

A statement issued on Wednesday, by Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL), the operator of the Jubilee field said “full emergency response procedures were activated, and the contractor was rescued at 14:33 hours."

The South African man who is said to be contractor, according to Tullow Ghana, received emergency treatment and is currently being managed by a medical team in Accra. There was no injury following a medical assessment. Jubilee operations were not impacted and continue” to work.

“Tullow and MODEC Ghana have contacted all relevant authorities. Safety and security of all our people offshore and onshore are of utmost priority to Tullow. The company continues to observe key safety measures”, the statement said.