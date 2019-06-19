COCOBOD Announces Opening Of 2019 Cocoa Season

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced the purchases of the 2019 light crop season will commence on Friday, June 21, 2019.

The producer prices remain unchanged from what was paid to farmers last year.

A release signed and issued on Wednesday, by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Joseph Boahen-Aidoo said: "the producer price to be paid at all buying centers is GH¢228.00 per load of 30 kilograms for Grade 1 and II cocoa beans naked ex-scale or GH¢475.00 per bags of 64 kilograms gross."

It also mentioned the price for a tonne of 16 bags at GH¢7,600.00.

Below is the statement:

GHANA COCOA BOARD DATE 19TH JUNE, 2019

ALL MEDIA HOUSES

OPENING OF 2019 LIGHT CROP COCOA SEASON

It is hereby noted for general information that purchases of the 2019 light crop cocoa season will commence on Friday, 21ST JUNE, 2019.

The producer price to be paid at all buying centers is Two Hundred and Twenty-eight Ghana Cedis (GhȻ228.00) per load of 30 kilograms for Grade I and II cocoa beans naked ex-scale or Four Hundred and Seventy-Five Ghana Cedis (GhȻ475.00) per bag of 64 kilograms gross.

A tonne of 16 bags is Seven Thousand Six Hundred Ghana Cedis (GhȻ7,600.00).

SIGNED

CHIEF EXECUTIVE