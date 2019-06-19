Agyenim Boateng Lambasts CID For Arresting Nigerian Prof

Prof Nwagbara has been cautioned on the offense of offensive conduct

In a post on Twitter Wednesday, James Agyenim Boateng said: “this is needless and a completed waste of time.”

“At worst, [Prof Nwagbara’s] speech may be unpleasant, not criminal. In any case, he says Nigerians should change the narrative with a superior media campaign…,” Boateng said.

What did Prof Nwagbara say?

The professor, at a meeting of Nigerians, accused the media in Ghana for giving Nigerians a bad name.

To counter this, he proposes that the media in Nigeria comes to Ghana to run documentaries that will dent the image of Ghana.

“Let us use our own media and get back to them… in three days Ghana will respond,” he says.

In another allegation, Prof Nwagbara accused an officer of the Ghana Police of seizing his dumbbells at a checkpoint.

Worse, he alleges that the said officer is not a Ghanaian. “He is a Nigerian,” he said.

The regulations guiding recruitment into the Ghana Police Service say the applicant must be a Ghanaian.

—Myjoyonline