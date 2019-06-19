[Video] How Ghanaian Traders Ransack Nigerian Shops At Suame

Some angry Ghanaian traders at Suame Magazine in the Ashanti Region have ransacked and vandalized shops owned by Nigerians in the area.

This occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

The vandalization of the shops was to register their displeasure against a decision by the Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA) to reopen closed Nigerian retail shops.

In a video sighted by ModernGhana, the angry youth who wore red bands and attires lit car tyres as part of their protest and destroyed some items in the process.

Below is the video: