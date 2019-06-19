Car Crash Injures Five At Oforikrom

At least five persons are in critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital following an accident involving a cargo vehicle at the Oforikrom Traffic light in Kumasi on Tuesday night.

According to officers at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region, the cargo vehicle was on its way to Accra from Bawku, when it blew its brakes and collided with some cars.

The Ashanti Regional Operations Officer of MTTD, ASP Kwame Boadi, spoke to Citi News at the scene of the accident, saying although there were no deaths, the five injured persons were in critical condition.

“Around 9: 30 I had a call that there was an accident at Oforikrom traffic light. I proceeded and saw the scene as very terrible. There was a truck coming from the North trying to make its way to Accra but when it got to Oforikrom traffic light, they lost control of the mechanism.

“In order not to run into vehicles, they turned to the left facing vehicles towards Abuabo and had a crash with two other vehicles, one Van and one taxi. At the moment, four victims have been taken to the hospital and later one was also added. We thank God that no one died but they are in a critical condition. In no time we will clear the road and give way for motorists to commute safely.”

—citinewsroom