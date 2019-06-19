National Road Safety Bill Passed

Parliament has passed the National Road Safety Authority Bill into an Act of Parliament subject to presidential assent.

This was done on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Parliament House in Accra.

The law transforms the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) into an Authority with the additional responsibility of regulating road safety-related standards and commercial passenger and freight operations among others.

A statement issued by the Commission commended Parliament for the urgency it applied to the passage of the bill and also expressed gratitude to the Minister of Transport, Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah for his exemplary interest and sponsorship of the Bill to Cabinet and Parliament for the necessary approvals.

“It has been long coming but worth the wait. This year marks our twentieth year as a Commission and the beginning of a new era. We have labored for nearly a decade for this opportunity. It means more than a name-change to us and we are determined to make it count for improvement of our road safety situation”, the Executive Director of the Commission, Mrs. May Obiri-Yeboah said

The Commission, in 2010, collaborated with some civil society organizations including the Ghana Institution of Engineering, Ghana National Association of Passengers, Consumer Protection Agency and led by the Ghana Bar Association with support from the BUSAC Fund to initiate the advocacy for this mandate.