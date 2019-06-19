Cheetah FC To Mark 10-year Anniversary With Regional Tour

The fast-rising lower-tier side have laid down plans to celebrate their anniversary in a grand style.

As part of Cheeteh FC’s 10-year celebration, the club will embark on a three regional tour dubbed, "Tour2019" which will see the team visiting the Ashanti, Western and Central regions of Ghana from June 20 to July 5.

Over the years, Cheetah FC have established itself as a club that is known for producing young talented players and have been run professionally with lot of followers around the country.

As part of the club’s 10 years celebration, the management has decided to embark on this three regional tour (Kumasi, Takoradi and Cape Coast) where some of their ambassadors hail from.

Last year, the team embarked on a similar tour in Abuja, Nigeria but has opted to stay within the confines of Ghana as part of the golden celebration to further solidify their connections with locals.

"We believe this tour will be is of great benefit to a club of this stature as it will offer us the opportunity to test out strength against clubs from other regions and also serve as an exposure to most of our young talents," a club statement read.

"Cheetah Tour 2019 will be completely unique in many ways because it will not only centre on the sporting side of the club but, also on other recreational and fun-filled aspects as we shall visit the Manhyia Palace, Cape Coast Castle, Kakum National Park and other exciting places in the selected regions."

"Our ambassadors and some former players in the likes of Kofi Kinanta, Emmanuel Toku, Yaw Dabo, Keche, Teephlow among others are partly involve in the tour," the statement added.

Match schedules during the tour are as follows;

KUMASI – 22nd June, 2019

Gihoc Babies , 9:00am -Ahinsan Park

24th June,2019

JK Sampdoria FC

King Faisal Babies, 3:00pm -OWASS Park

25th June, 2019

Lafia Talent stars FC, 3:00pm – KASS Park

26th June, 2019

Kumasi Ebony FC

Asorkwa Deportivo, 3:00pm – OWASS Park.

In the Western region, all matches will be honored at the Gyandu Park at 3:00pm as follows;

Team Move FC

Apremdo FC – the 28th June.

Western select side – 29th June.

Skky FC – 1st July