Gomoa East MP Donates Premix Fuel To 2,500 Fishermen

Member of Parliament for Gomoa East Constituency, Hon Kojo Asemanyi made a kind gesture by presenting over 13,500 litres of premix fuel to the fisher-folks in his constituency after government lifted the ban on fishing.

Over Four hundred and seventy (470) canoes consisting of over 2,500 Fishermen in both Gomoa Nyanyano and Gomoa Fetteh communities directly benefitted from the benevolence of the MP.

Some canoe operators received a maximum of 20 gallons of premix fuel, while others received 15, 10 and 8 gallons depending on the size of the canoes and the distance covered during fishing.

According to the third placed legislator in the Central Region by the recent UG polls, this surprise donation comes as result of the complaint of the fisher folks in his constituency during the ban on fishing for the inshore and artisanal fishermen for the periods 15th May to 15th June, 2019.

“Despite some agitations against the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture during the closed season period you never did but went ahead to comply and again whenever allegations of bad fishing practices such as fishing with the aid of light and dangerous chemicals like DDT, dynamite, at al you are never mentioned which makes me proud,” he told the press.

“However I take this opportunity to condemn the NDC propagandists like Asiedu Nketiah by convincing some of you that, I spearheaded the closure but it was rather for our common good and also to make the fishing business more lucrative and profitable. So let’s support government policies to achieve a Ghana beyond Aid,” he added

Meanwhile, Nii Lamptey Bannerman, the Chairman of Premix Fuel Committee was present in both communities to educate Fishermen on how beneficial the closed season will propel the future of the country.

Finally the head of Gomoa East Constituency Communication team, Joshua Narh revealed that, Hon. Kojo Asemanyi intervention was timely since the heads of most Fishermen were struggling over how to get money for premix fuel to start fishing again. Because staying at home for a month without fishing was very unusual in the history of the country but there was also the need to observe national policies for the development and well-being of the nation.