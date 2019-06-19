One Killed In Achimota Railway Slum Clashes

One person has been reported dead in a fracas between two groups at a slum along the Railway line at Achimota in Accra.

At the same slum, over 20 structures were razed by fire, on Tuesday evening, in a reprisal attack allegedly orchestrated by the family of the deceased, according to eyewitnesses.

The incident led to the destruction of mostly makeshift structures in the area.

The deceased is said to have been stabbed and later died at the Achimota Hospital.

The deceased's brother said he was watching football when he saw what he suspected to be land guards causing trouble.

“When the suspected land guards came in, they started the action and I saw my brother bleeding and I took him to the hospital and that was all,” he told Citi News.

The family of the deceased then allegedly launched a reprisal attack after the reported death.

“A senior brother heard the news and said we will not allow something to happen to our brother and not retaliate,” the brother of the deceased recounted.

This led to the destruction of some wooden structures, which were set ablaze.

One of the victims of the fire told Citi News that: “my brother’s car was burning. I went there to pour water on it not knowing that they will come and burn my place too. My fridge, my decorations, my money [was all lost].”

It took the intervention of the fire service to control the raging fire.

—citinewsroom