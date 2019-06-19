Sack Western North Regional Minister Now — Angry Sefwi Youth To Akufo-Addo

Some irate youth of Sefwi in the Western North Region have called on President Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency sack their Regional Minister, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu for 'attacking' the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council, Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama II.

This follows a petition written by the Regional Minister to the Local Government Minister to sack his Deputy, Alex Tetteh for disrespecting his authority.

In the petition, the Regional Minister accused the President of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council for supporting the Deputy Minister to change the construction site for the Regional Coordinating Council Office.

In a four-page letter to the Local Government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, dated 11 June 2019, the Minister enumerated several reasons why his Deputy Minister must be questioned.

Some of the reasons he outlined include the Deputy Regional Minister convening a Regional Security Council meeting without his knowledge, issuing security orders to counter his own orders and conniving with a chief to change the site for the Regional Coordinating Council office.

The Western North Region was created out of Western Region to develop the area rapidly. After the creation, President nominated the Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai, Hon. Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu as the Regional Minister for the area four months ago and Hon. Alex Tetteh as his Deputy but since the two personalities assumed affairs, the region has not seen peace.

But in a statement issued by the aggrieved youth of Sefwi and copied to the media, have noted that words used by the Regional Minister against the Paramount Chief were very derogatory.

According to the statement, "the meaning of the word connive is conspiring to do something immoral, illegal, or harmful secretly."

The statement added that "We think that the regional minister letter is an attack on the integrity and character of the President of the traditional council".

"We are also worried and frightened about the security of Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama II since the regional minister who is the head of regional security had expressed his position of hatred and dislike for Katakyie. We cannot wait for the unfortunate to happen because "had I known is always at last," it added.

Below is the full statement:

WESTERN NORTH REGIONAL MINISTER MUST RENDER UNQUALIFIED APOLOGY TO KATAKYIE KWASI BUMANGAMA II IMMEDIATELY - By the aggrieved Youth

The people of Sefwi demand an unqualified apology from The Regional Minister for the strong words used against the President of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council, Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama II.

The meaning of the word connive is as follow:

"conspire to do something immoral, illegal, or harmful secretly".

We think that the regional minister letter is an attack on the integrity and character of the President of the traditional council.

We are also worried and frightened about the security of Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama II since the regional minister who is the head of regional security had expressed his position of hatred and dislike for Katakyie. We cannot wait for the unfortunate to happen because "had I known is always at last".

Accordingly, we request the President of the Republic of Ghana to remove the regional minister for Western North without further delay.

Thank You!

Signed!

Kwaku Amoako Afriyie

The leader of aggrieved Youth

S. K. Boah

Secretary of aggrieved youth

T. K. Gyenin

Spokesperson for the group