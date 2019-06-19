Hon Addai-Nimoh Supports Lighthouse Chapel Atwima Koforidua Branch

The former Member of Parliament for Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region and the 2014 Presidential Aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh has donated 20(twenty) bags of Cement to the lighthouse Chapel international Atwima Koforidua in the Atwima Nwabiagya North.

The humble and down to earth former legislator fulfilled a pledge he made when he attended the naming ceremony of Kwabena Frimpong's son.

At the presentation, the affable legislator has an equally good assingment to attend but the church received it with outmost joy and seasoning ecstacy. "Hon Addai-Nimoh expressed his comitment in helping build the house of God and has assured the pastor and the congregation of such more good things to follow.

He urges all Christians to continually pray for our leaders and Ghana so that we continue to enjoy the peace we've had under the 4th republic. He urges all christian leaders to be like Jeremiah in the bible, to make constructive criticism if you think things are going wayward to bring us back on track." - Hon. Representative Kwabena Frimpong revealed

Receiving the donations,the branch Pastor of the lighthouse Chapel Atwima Koforidua Rev Emmanuel Agyapong was so grateful for the kind gesture.

He thanked humble Hon Addai-Nimoh and together with Church members prayed for him.The ecstasy that engulfed their hearts can be felt but not explain.