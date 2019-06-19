Top Performing Sales Personnel Of Dalex Grab A Trip To Dubai Reward

Some Top Performing Sales Personnel of Dalex Finance were treated to a one week all-expense paid trip to Dubai for their outstanding performance in 2018.

Four Territory Sales Managers (TSMs), four Dalex Paddies (DPs) and a staff from the Investment Team benefited from the package.

The TSMs are Eugene Aniaku Quaye (Southern Sector), Wisdom Gbeblewu (Eastern Sector), James Arthur (Northern Sector) and David Hoezadey (Central Sector).

The DPs include Fredrick Baah (Southern Sector), Millicent Mensah (Eastern Sector), Ziibu Mohammed (Northern Sector) and Mercy Hoezadey (Central Sector) who beat their fellow sales executives in disbursing the highest sales figures for the Fixed Income Loans (FIL) unit. Madam Dede Yankey from the Investment Team also mobilized the highest level of funds from the market for the company.

Some of the winners expressed their excitement about the trip. Mr. David Hoezadey was ecstatic and said ”…Dalex is really the best place to be in today's Ghana”. On Madam Dede Yankey's part, she expressed absolute delight in the recognition. She said ”…hard work pays”

The team left Accra for Dubai on Saturday 4th May, 2019 and returned on Saturday 11th May 2019. The one week all-expenses paid trip also included tour site fees and spending money for each winner.

Dalex Finance provides salary loans to government sector workers. The loans are serviced by over 2,000 sales staff nationwide, from over 100 Sales Points in all sixteen (16) regions of the country.

The company rewards all top performers with an all-expense paid trip to Dubai at the annual National Sales Conference.

ABOUT DALEX FINANCE:

Dalex Finance, established and licensed by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), is wholly Ghanaian owned and operated. Over the last four years, the company's turnover has grown by over 100% on a compound annual basis. Dalex Finance has a nationwide operation. It employs over 3000 persons and has over 100 Sales Points in all sixteen regions of the country.