Ignore Professor Nwagbara' Mischief—UG

The premier University has disowned and dismissed claims by a Professor of English, Prof. Austin Nwagbara, about its finances.

Prof. Nwagbara has been captured in a video circulating on social media purportedly making several claims about the UG’s sources of income, students fees, among others.

But the UG in a statement signed by Stella A. Amoa, its Director of Public Affairs, dismissed the claims, saying they should be treated with the contempt they deserves.

In the said video, the Professor believed to be a Nigerian is heard calling for a media war against Ghana to apparently level the score on recent kidnappings which some Nigerians have been linked to.

According to UG, “the claims Professor Nwagbara makes in the video relating to the University's sources of income, students fees, etc. are incorrect and do not in any way represent the true facts and figures of the University's income and state of affairs.”

It said “beyond the many provocative statements, he launches into a tirade against universities in Ghana in general, and the University of Ghana in particular.”

“The said Professor has been identified as Professor Austin Nwagbara, a Nigerian Professor of English who is currently not a member of faculty at the University of Ghana,” it said.

It added that “our records show that Prof. Nwagbara was a visiting scholar at the Department of English during the 2011/12 academic year from August 8, 2011 to July 30, 2012.”

“The University of Ghana disassociates itself from the claims Professor Austin Nwagbara makes in the video which we find as mischievous and intended to mislead the public and harm the reputation of the University.

The statement asked the public to treat the contents of the said video with the contempt it deserves.”

—Daily Guide