Ridge Hospital Held Mother, Baby For Non-Payment Of Bill

They were, however, discharged Thursday following a receipt of a petition from Mr. Sosu. He had demanded in the petition sighted by Myjoyonline.com for the patient and her infant to be released within 24hours.

The Human Rights activist said the detention and the treatment meted out to the poor mother and child, as “a violation of their rights to personal dignity, special care and protection.”

A copy of the letter was also sent to the Ministers of Health, Gender, Children and Social Protection as well as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), for their intervention.

The hospital authorities agreed to release the patient and her new-born after they reached an agreement with the couple to settle the remaining Ghc3,645.70 in instalments.

The location of the couple was taken as well as their next of kin, to enable the hospital to follow up on the balance.

—Myjoyonline