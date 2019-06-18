5 Nigerians Nabbed For Allegedly Raping Woman In Robbery Attack

The Tema Police have pi led up five Nigerians who allegedly raped a woman in the presence of her husband during a robbery attack at Community 25, Tema on May 8, 2019.

They were arrested last Friday after the couple sighted them walking in the neighbourhood.

The suspects are Ako Anthony, 36; Kelvin Damas, 23; Obas Godsay, 16; Donald Pande, 24 and Olufu Rhema, 16.

According to the Crime Officer of the Prampram Divisional Police Command, Chief Superintendent Cecilia Arko, the suspects attack mobile money vendors, mostly women, in their house with machetes and guns and rape them after taking away their valuables.

She said, about a month ago, four of the suspects attacked the couple at their residence at about 3 am.

According to her, the suspects who were aiming at a mobile money vendor mistakenly went to the house of the couple and held them hostage before demanding for money and valuables.

She said because the couple were unable to meet their demand, one of the suspects sent the woman into another room and forcibly had sex with her while his accomplices filmed the act with a cell phone.

Chief Superintendent Arko said last Thursday, the couple were walking in the neighbourhood when the woman spotted the suspect who removed his mask before filming the act.

She said she alerted her husband who confronted the suspect on the street.

She said the suspect took to his heels but was apprehended by neighbours after the man raised an alarm.

He was then handed over to the police and upon interrogation; he admitted the offence and led the police to his other accomplices.

