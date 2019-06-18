Delta Forces Recall To Party Office For Duty

Delta Forces, the vigilante group affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been recalled to the party office for work to support the party win the 2020 general elections.

According to Chairman of alleged disbanded Pro-NPP vigilante group, Mohammed Seidu, the group has been disbanded per President Akufo Addo directives and they now work at the party office to help retain power.

Seidu revealed this in reports sighted by Modernghana, urging media house across the country to cease granting interviews to their former organizer Kwadwo Bamba.

His comments also followed reference that continues to make in the media linking the group to recent kidnapping cases in the Ashanti region.

Social media has been awash with claims that one Seidu Yakubu Mba of the Delta Force is the arrested ringleader of the kidnappers of the Canadian women who were rescued by security operatives.

Suspect Seidu Mba was said to be among the Delta Force members who stormed the Kumasi Metropolitan Authority Court in 2017 to free their colleagues who, at the time, were standing trial for assaulting the Ashanti Regional Coordinator.

In reaction Kwadwo Bamba, who is said to be in National Security since 2017 denied the Delta Force involvement and insisted that the dissolved militia group had a director called Mohammed, also known as Seidu, who is being confused with one of the arrested suspects in the kidnapping case.

He alleged that the reports have been masterminded by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to discredit the group and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

But Chairman Seidu said Bamba has been recruited into the state security as a member of the National Security capos working for the interest of the government and therefore could not be speaking for the media.

He warned media never to grant Bamba interviews as Organizer of the group, stating that no media should interview Bamba for he can’t speak for Delta Forces – Group.

Seidu also stated that new executives had been appointed for the vigilante group even before the President Akufo Addo called for it to be disbanded, as part of efforts to end the increasing political violence perpetrated by political Vigilante groups whose existence has become big problem for the country especially during by-elections.

After 2016 elections, the Delta Force Chairman affirmed that Bamba was recruited into National security and the group is also non-existence but only now working at the party office as members to ensure victory come 2020 general elections.

He asked the Media to speak to him as Chairman on any issue concerning the group again if they need any information about Delta Forces even though they have been disbanded.

Seidu also dismissed media reportage, tagging the group to one of the suspects in the Canadian women case identified as Seidu Yakubu Mba.

The Canadians were rescued on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 at Akyease in the Asokore Mampong municipality of the Ashanti Region after eight days in captivity.