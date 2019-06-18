Let The Laws Work, Or We Won't Allow Foreigners To Take Our Jobs—Spare Parts Dealers

Scores of Ghanaian Spare dealers at Suame Magazine in the Ashanti Region have sent strong warnings to their authorities to execute better legal laws against foreigners operating in markets solely reserved for Ghanaians or else they will not allow them ply their trade in the region.

According to the Ghanaian spare parts dealers, these foreigners specifically Nigerians in the business are selling parts that are below standards not only a threat to the business but the customers as well as vehicles at large.

“We have lost most of our customers because of these Nigerians. They always say our goods are expensive and prefer to buy from our counterparts. They have really messed up the Business in Kumasi," a spare parts dealer disclosed.

ModernGhana is learning that due to attacks on some Nigerian traders at the Suame Spare Parts Market, most of these foreigners have packed their goods out of their respective shops as well as closed to avoid further feud.

Suame Magazine, arguably Ghana’s largest built-up zone for vehicle repairs among other industrial materials has over 260,000 workers(Both local and foreigners).

However, President of the Nigerian Retailers Association, Ikechukwu Obiara revealed that this action by their Ghanaian brothers are unacceptable adding that they have been denied their freedom to ply their trade since last week.

“If not for the intervention of the Police, we would not have been allowed to make sales. Although we made little, our shops were closed again by our Ghanaian brothers. Since we are law abiding citizens, we have reported the case to the Suame Police.

ModernGhana understands the Police will be meeting with both parties to resolve the feud.