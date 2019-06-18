Use”fathers Day”celebration To Impact The Lives Of The Youth

The Vice-President of the Men’ Fellowship of Faith Evangelical Church, Mr. Michael Tagoe has urged fellow Mens’ Groups in the various churches to use the occasion of Fathers’ Day to set up minor projects to impact the lives of the young ones in the churches.

He said the yearly event provides ample time for ‘the men’ to think of minor viable projects and programmes to impact the lives of young ones especially the socially disadvantaged in the church or society.

In an interview, he said men are largely responsibility and duty bearers in society as such they shoulder a lot of the burden of their families in society.

He urged men in the Christian society to hold on tightly to God to overcome the present economic and social challenges adding that God was the source of all strength to them.

Mr. Tagoe advised men to crave more for the wisdom of the word of God in order for them to make good discretion and choices in everyday life adding that by so doing men will live exemplary lives for others to follow.

He said Fathers’ Day is always low-key because by nature, fathers always play a defensive role behind the scenes allowing mothers to be at the forefront. “It is the reason why most of the fathers celebrated are single fathers who play the dual role of both spouses.

He advised Christian men to constantly allow the holy spirit to guide them in everyday decision making and not to rely on their own strength or wisdom.

Mr. Tagoe said both parents or partners must be celebrated appropriately in due course because their roles in society are complementary and inter-related.