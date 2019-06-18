'Suicide Man' Had Bullet Inside His Body, Wanted MP's Help For Surgery – Sister reveals

Kojo Mensah (M), being taken out of Parliament

Sister of Kojo Mensah noted that all efforts to get compensation from the Nigerian company he worked for, proved futile leading to his frustration.

The distraught sister maintained that Mensah was not in Parliament to commit suicide but to ask for help from the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwesimintim, Joe Mensah to undergo surgery.

“I was in shock when I heard my brother attempted suicide in Parliament. He will never do that; he just went there for help,” sister Afia stated.

Sister Afia called on the MP to support his brother to undergo surgery to bring respite in his life.

