NDC Is Composed of Nation-Wreckers

Long before the Kumasi kidnapping of the two Canadian young white women NGO volunteers, the evidence of suspicion vis-à-vis such national security destabilizing criminal activity squarely pointed towards operatives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in particular the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, namely, Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo who, not very long ago, served in the cabinet of the previous Mahama regime as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development. Indeed, it was under the stewardship of Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo that the barbaric practice of open defecation reached it utmost worst in Ghana’s postcolonial history.

In other words, short of callously and systematically fomenting such desperate acts of criminality, including the savage torching of several marketplaces around the country, key NDC operatives like Messrs. Ofosu-Ampofo and Johnson Asiedu-Nketia are well and fearfully aware of the fact that their only fighting chance in the leadup to the 2020 general election is to make mayhem and sociopolitical chaos a national security referendum and the main electoral agenda of the National Democratic Congress. But, of course, the latter agenda is clearly based on false pretenses and equally false premises because as it is increasingly becoming clear to many a discerning eligible Ghanaian voter and citizen, whatever criminal and antisocial activities punctuating an otherwise peaceful and progressive nation fast on its way to economic self-recovery and independence has been the veritable handicraft of the key operatives of the main opposition National Democratic Congress.

Indeed, the dastardly and cowardly attempt by the leaders of the National Democratic Congress to scandalously dissociate themselves and their party from the ringleader of the Kumasi Kidnappers, Mr. Seidu Mba, ought to send a strong signal to the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian citizens and eligible voters is the inescapable fact that the National Democratic Congress is anything but a political party or establishment that has the good fortune, image, reputation and development of Ghana at heart.

In the wake of the vehement denial by the NDC leadership of the iron-clad membership of the Captain of the Kumasi Kidnappers, the ex-girlfriend of Mr. Seidu Mba, or Seidu Tambaya, depending on which version of the Kumasi Kidnap Narrative one reads, Ms. Zaahirah Zafeerah, has publicly denounced the inexcusably criminal attempt by Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi, the NDC’s Chief Propagandist, that Mr. Mba/Tambaya had ever been a bona fide operative of the “Boot-for-Boot” terrorist political organization that is the Rawlings-founded National Democratic Congress, the likeness of whose bloody and murderous activities has absolutely no institutional coordinate or equivalent in postcolonial Ghana.

Indeed, on the 40th Anniversary of the Rawlings-led erstwhile Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), former President Jerry John Rawlings remorsefully called for the immediate revocation of Ghana’s 1992 Republican Constitution because, in the quite authoritative opinion of the acclaimed Founding-Father of the National Democratic Congress, the 1992 Constitution was drafted and crafted for the exclusive benefit and protection of the wanton acts of criminality by such key party operatives as Messrs. John Dramani Mahama, Johnson Asiedu-Nketia and, of course, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

According to Ms. Zaahirah Zafeerah, the ex-girlfriend of Mr. Seidu Mba, who also goes by the name of Seidu Yakubu, among all the key operatives of the National Democratic Congress, it is only Mr. Joseph Yamin, the former Deputy Asante Regional Minister and, before the latter post, Deputy Sports Minister, who has reached out to the members of the NDC-sponsored Kidnap Gang and their relatives and family members. This is scarcely surprising because like the Kumasi Kidnappers, for the most part, Mr. Yamin is also a vintage product of the Zongo Culture. It would also be very interesting if somewhere down the line, or in the very near future, Mr. Yamin stepped up to the proverbial plate, in American baseball parlance, by explaining to the rest of the nation at large, the reason or reasons why Animal-Farm-like party propagandists like Mr. Gyamfi, rather than boldly and fearlessly take responsibility for what Ghanaians have known all along, decided to cowardly and criminally fabricate his seditious dodge or alibi.

Such callously calculated act of mendacity did not work in the case of the Afokos, in the matter of the barbaric acid-dousing assassination of Adams Mahama, then Upper-East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). So why did the cowardly scheming likes of Sammy Gyamfi apparently assume that, somehow, it would work in the case of the Kumasi kidnap victims? I am, however, not counting on Candidate John Dramani Mahama who, even as Vice-President, was never able to explain the mysterious circumstances under which then President John Evans Atta-Mills met his death on July 24, 2012.

The epic defeat of the Mahama-led Kumasi-kidnap-sponsor National Democratic Congress may very well be the beginning of the end of any hitherto fighting chance of the latter party at any major national election in the country in the foreseeable future. Dear Reader, you mark it on the wall or wherever you routinely record the most important events and predictions in either your own life or Ghanaian history and political culture.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

June 15, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]