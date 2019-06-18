Be Honest—Insurance Companies Told

Insurance Companies have been told to be transparent and honest in dealing with their clients to build their confidence so that they will patronize the activities of insurance companies.

A representative from the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Peter Nkansah, gave the advice in Kumasi recently during the official commissioning of the Ashanti Regional Office of Hollard Life Insurance, a top insurance company.

Mr Nkansah said it is good for people to insure their properties so that they would get some relief in times of disaster. He, therefore, stressed the need for insurance companies to constantly explain their policies and benefits to the people.

Hollard Life Insurance has the track record of always ensuring and providing quality services to benefit their clients.

Mrs Patience Akyianu, Group Chief Executive of Hollard, said her company has the interest of its clients at heart. “Hollard has adopted a win, win, win approach to engage communities to ensure that all parties in the chain win in life,” she added.

According to her, the Kumasi branch is to help bring quality insurance services to the doorstep of people in the region.

---Daily Guide