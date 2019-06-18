€233 Facility For Tamale, Damongo Water Project

Cabinet has approved a €233m Euro facility for the construction of Tamale and Damango water supply projects.

The approval was made at the 54th meeting of Cabinet.

Parliament is expected to equally approve the project loan facility for the construction to commence.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, revealed this to journalists in Tuesday, June 18, in Accra.

According to him, the Tamale and Damongo water systems are aimed at improving delivery of potable drinking water to an estimated 800 thousand people in the Northern Region.

The existing water supply system for Tamale and its environs was constructed in 1972 with some expansion works carried out in 2008.

However, the Minister said “as a result of the rapidly growing population demand has outstripped supply compelling the Ghana water company to ration supply in these areas.”

He disclosed that “This new project is aimed at addressing the supply constraints for Tamale and its surrounding communities as well as achieving the GOG target of water for all by 2030.”

According to him, the total number of target beneficiaries is almost 800,000 from Tamale through Yapei and Damongo.

The scope of work for the project covers the construction of a new water treatment plant with pumps and transmission pipelines, pumping station, new district offices at Tamale and installation of dedicated power lines, he said.

Additionally, he noted, “water asset management would be improved s through the provision and laying of primary distribution network, service connection materials and training of staff.”

The project is financed by an export credit facility from a number of institutions led by Deutsche Bank, he disclosed.

Tamale and its environs have experienced severe water shortage in recent times, with students in the areas having to share the only source of water with animals.

---Daily Guide