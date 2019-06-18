Canadian Girls Abduction: Two More Suspects Dragged To Court

Two more suspects have been arraigned before court in connection with the kidnapping of the two Canadian women.

The two, Safianu Abubakari and Abdul Rahman Suleman who were part of the eight persons arrested by the National Security during the rescue of the Canadians have also been charged with conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping.

Safianu Abubakari who has been linked with the kidnapping is said to be a close associate of one the masterminds of the kidnapping while Abdul Rahman Suleman is the owner of the Toyota Corolla vehicle used for the operation.

The prosecution in explaining the reasons the two persons were not brought with the initial six last week said, the accused persons were initially granted police enquiry bail but later rearrested in other not to interfere with ongoing investigations.

The two have since denied knowledge of the crime.

Abdul Rahman Suleman told the High Court that he had no knowledge of what his vehicle was going to be used for, while Safianu Abubakari said he was only arrested because of a Facebook picture he took with one of the accused persons.

The two have since been remanded into BNI custody and are expected to return on the 1st of July.

Eight suspects made up of five Ghanaians and three Nigerians were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the two Canadian women and later flown to Accra for further investigations.

It came after Canadian authorities collaborated with local police to rescue the girls.

It later emerged that the kidnappers of the two Canadian women in the Ashanti Region last week demanded an $800,000 ransom from families of the victims.

---citinewsroom