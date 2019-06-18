No Power Crisis Despite Bui Plant Shutdown

The Chief Executive Officer of Bui Power Authority (BPA), Mr. Fred Oware has said despite the ongoing planned maintenance work on one of the hydro dam’s power generating plants, there will not be any power crisis in the country.

The Bui hydroelectric dam is going through major maintenance works since the 400 megawatts power generating facility at Bui in the Banda District of the Bono Region started power generation in 2014.

According to the Authority, the maintenance requires $4.6 million to complete the inspection, cleaning, and replacement of spare parts, which would take about three months.

This has raised fears amongst Ghanaians that a further delay of the $4.6 million will lead to a possible power crisis in the country.

However, speaking on Accra based Class FM on Tuesday, June 18, Mr. Oware said in spite of the plant shutdown they have been able to produce more than 60% of their annual requirement.

"As a matter of fact, we are just about mid-year but we’ve already done more than 60 percent of our annual requirement, so, we are actually in surplus...We will also be able to generate our annual demand that has been placed on us so there shouldn’t be any fear of power crisis,” he said.