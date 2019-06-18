A Leader Must Overcome Demons

Every pastor must be a master of demons. A pastor cannot allow evil spirits to be around him. He should be able to detect, feel and know when an evil spirit is present. In the same way, every leader ought to detect when his appointees are tending towards evil. A leader must be able to overpower that evil presence.

Special Demons that Every Leader Must Overcome

1. A leader must overcome evil spirits that oppose him. A leader will be opposed by evil spirits.

Satan is called the adversary, which means the one who opposes. A lot of resistance (both natural and spiritual) that you feel is actually caused by the presence of evil spirits who are sent to hinder and frustrate you. Computers that do not work, Committees that turn against you, lights that go off and thieves that break in are all part of the opposition working against you.

Be sober, be vigilant; because your ADVERSARY the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour. 1 Peter 5:8

2. A leader must overcome evil spirits in his territory.

Every geographical area has invisible princes and thrones located there. These powerful spirits dominate the physical and spiritual environment of every location. When you arrive on the scene you must not be overcome by them but you must overcome them. There are places that are dominated by the spirit of divorce. If you do not defend yourself and attack these spirits, you will find yourself divorcing just because you have moved into that territory. There are areas that are dominated by the spirit of fornication. By simply relocating to live in such an area, you are exposed to terrible forces of lust and immorality. It is important that you are aware of these realities and overcome the spirits which inhabit your area.

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against PRINCIPALITIES, against POWERS, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

Ephesians 6:12-13

3. A leader must overcome evil spirits in his appointees.

The commonest problem in appointees, employees and associates is pride. As you get used to your job and as you stay around longer, pride develops without you realising what is happening to you. Pride is the invisible enemy that slips in without anyone noticing. Lucifer was appointed as the chief worship director. It got into his head and he began to plan an overthrow of God Himself. It may sound fantastic but this is what happens all the time.

How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! How art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations! FOR THOU HAST SAID IN THINE HEART, I WILL ASCEND INTO HEAVEN, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north: I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High. YET THOU SHALT BE BROUGHT DOWN TO HELL, to the sides of the pit.

Isaiah 14:12-15

Someone you appoint begins to take everything for granted and assumes that he would have been there anyway. He does not realise that he has been given an opportunity that he must treasure. He must love and respect you for the opportunity you gave him. Surprisingly, many appointees turn around, betray and attack the very one who lifted them up. This is Lucifer's exact behaviour!

4. A leader must overcome the evil spirits of familiarity.

Demons of familiarity are some of the most difficult to deal with because they operate through close associates, friends and relatives. Jesus Christ encountered strong resistance to His anointing through spirits of familiarity. Somehow, the people in his hometown did not believe in Him because they knew his family. Amazingly, his own family did not believe in Him.

Now the Jews' feast of tabernacles was at hand. His brethren therefore said unto him, Depart hence, and go into Judaea, that thy disciples also may see the works that thou doest. “For there is no man that doeth anything in secret, and he himself seeketh to be known openly. If thou do these things, show thyself to the world. For NEITHER DID HIS BRETHREN BELIEVE IN HIM” (John 7:2-5).

If you are as wise as a serpent you will overcome all these demons. You deal with the spirit of familiarity.

Behold, I GIVE UNTO YOU POWER TO TREAD ON SERPENTS and scorpions, AND OVER ALL THE POWER OF THE ENEMY: and nothing shall by any means hurt you. Notwithstanding in this rejoice not, that THE SPIRITS ARE SUBJECT UNTO YOU; but rather rejoice, because your names are written in heaven.

Luke 10:19-20

May you be a leader who can exercise this power that the Lord Jesus has given us to tread on serpents and scorpions and over all the power of the enemy! May you overcome the evils that threaten you as a leader!

By Dag Heward-Mills ﻿