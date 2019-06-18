MCE Gather Landlords To Fight Criminals

Alhaji Seidu

Alhaji Alidu Seidu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokore Mampong, has declared his municipality as a “no-go-area” for criminals and trouble makers.

He is taking fresh steps to make violent crimes and all other illegalities, a thing of the past in the area.

Asokore Mampong boasts of several Zongo communities such as Sawaba, Nima and Aboabo, among others, where crime is rampant according to security experts.

Alhaji Seidu stated that among the new policies to reduce crime, he is encouraging the formation of landlords associations to ensure total vigilance.

“With the landlords associations in place, we can identify new faces and suspicious characters that would visit the municipality and deal with them accordingly,” he said, adding that they are deepening the collaboration the assembly has with the security agencies particularly police.

Alhaji Seidu later stated on Nhyira FM in Kumasi that hotels and guest houses “have also been ordered to take particulars of their guests.”

He said owners of uncompleted buildings have also been told to hire caretakers to prevent criminals from hiding in such facilities.

Again, Alhaji Seidu said that landowners have been tasked to periodically weed their plots to prevent the spread of bushes in the municipality.

The Asokore Mampong MCE said his municipality has wrongly been tagged as a violent area and “these fresh steps are meant to help redeem our image.”

---Daily Guide