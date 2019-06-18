We Are Building Hospitals Closer To People Now—Health Minister

The Minister for Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has stated that government is has brought healthcare to the doorsteps of the people.

According to him, government have expanded healthcare facilities to across the country to give easy accessibility to people.

This, he said is part of government’s commitment to enabling Ghana achieve universal health coverage.

The minister made this statement when he inspected a new District hospital at Weta during his tour to Volta Region.

“When this facility is completed, we will have two theatres here. We will bring in specialist here, there are lot of services which couldn’t have been done here apart from referring them to higher facility will now be done here,” he stated.

He said the sixty (60) beds facility will have wards for female and male, Emergency Unit and theatres for emergencies without rushing to Sagakope and beyond anymore.

“We will also have an OPD Emergency, Surgical, Maternity and Obstetric Unit, Mortuary, Administration Block, Laboratory and Pharmacy, Kitchen Laundry, Staff Changing room that is logistics for them.”

The Health Minister added that the facility includes staff houses, 12 Bungalows, technical building and oxygen plant.

He said all equipment are part of the contract and when the civil works are done, the equipment will immediately be installed. “We will test them and make sure everything is working perfectly before they leave the site.”

He said the project completion date is next year September 2020. “This was started last year and they have also assured me that 2020 September this project will be completed and we will come and commission after completion. I asked the engineer on site and he confirmed that so far there is no problem and I am very much delighted”.

The Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu commended the Chiefs and good people of Weta for their maximum support to this project.