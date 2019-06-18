Strive For Gender Recognition, Not Gender Equality—Rev. Patrick

Rev. Canon Patrick Okaijah-Bortier

The Rev. Canon Patrick Okaijah-Bortier, Parish Priest of St Andrews Anglican Church, Abossey Okai has urged society to rather promote gender recognition instead of seeking gender equality which could be upsetting the order of nature.

He said there should be mutual recognition of either gender since one cannot live without the order and either of them has a unique role to play in God’s scheme of things.

Speaking in an interview following Father’s Day celebration, he said there should be equal playing field for all gender at all levels of society adding that one should not be unduly favoured merely because of his gender status but rather entry into any position should be based on merit.

According to him, the long-held view and much- bandied issue of gender equality in certain quarters in society is not being achieved because it is nature at work and any attempt to change the order of nature could spell doom.

He said education and other opportunities should be given to all sides on equal foot without discrimination saying, "whether in the state of social imbalance and when the pendulum swings to the other end the women will be ready to do the everyday routines of men."

Rev. Okaijah-Bortier urged women to understand the importance of the father figure in the lives of their children since fathers provide security, discipline, financial sustenance among others for the family by social and divine order.

He advised women not to align themselves with their children against the father in spite of all situations because it creates a vacuum in the lives of the children who might live to regret.

He also admonished women (wives) to reduce all kinds of pressure they bring to bear on men since medical findings have proven that too much pressure and stress can be a potential factor to erectile dysfunction.

He urged men to celebrate their women and wives to respect their men for peace and harmony to prevail in society.

The occasion was used to organize a health talk for the men on erectile dysfunction.