Adiki Ayitevie, Sophia Lissah, Others For 3rd Women In PR Ghana Summit

The need for women in public relations to collaborate in the quest to attain leadership positions would be highlighted at this year’s Women in PR Ghana Summit which will take place on Saturday 6th July 2019 at Tomreik Hotel, East Legon.

The summit, created by Faith Senam Ocloo as one of the flagship events of Women in PR Ghana has carved a niche as the foremost professional networking event for women in the Ghanaian Public Relations industry.

Under the theme ‘Collaborate, Inspire, Lead,’ the third edition of the summit seeks to foster strategic collaborations among female PR practitioners to inspire participants to fulfill leadership ambitions at their workplaces.

The summit will also challenge female PR practitioners to be proactive and lead in developing strategies that add value to their organizations and the industry as a whole.

“We are committed to empowering women to occupy more leadership positions at their workplaces. We believe learning from these Industry experts will inspire and adequately prepare participants for lead roles in various organizations.” says Ocloo.

Over 200 professionals, mostly women in the Public Relations and communications sectors are expected to attend the summit.

Adiki O. Ayitevie, Vice President, Sustainability & External Relations, Newmont Gold Corp Africa, Sophia Lissah, Group Head, Communications, Jospong Group of Companies, Gabriel Opoku-Asare, Head of Society Africa, Diageo PLC and Clarence Amoatey, General Manager, Touchpoint Magna Carta are speakers for this year’s event.

JOY 99.7 FM’s Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku will moderate a panel discussion on the topic Developing and Applying Emotional Intelligence to Leadership.

Panel members for the discussion include Cynthia Ofori Dwumfuo, PR Business Lead, Ogilvy Ghana, Mrs. Baaba Cofie, Senior PR Consultant, Mahogany Consult, Emma Wenani, Chief Director, Global Media Alliance, and Dr Eric Rhiney, Chair, Management Department, Webster University Ghana Campus.

Women in PR Summit 2019 is supported by Newmont Goldcorp Ghana, Zoomlion, Bijou Homes, Total Ghana, Webster University Ghana Campus, Vivo Energy, Voltic, Touchpoint Magna Carta, Excelsis, Presentation Plus, e’april public relations, B&FT, Metro TV, TV Africa and Daily PR Africa.

For further information and enquiries about the summit and Women in PR Ghana, kindly contact us on 0555757881 or email us at [email protected]

About Women in PR Ghana

Women in PR Ghana is a networking platform that seeks to bring all women in the Public Relations, Communications, media and other related fields under one umbrella to network, share ideas and insights as well as opportunities. It is also platform that creates opportunities for mentorship and career guidance and advancement towards leadership roles and personal development.

Currently, Women in PR Ghana has successfully organized two (2) major summits and several networking events that brought together senior and mid-level PR women as well as students to share insights and dissect issues pertaining to the practicing of Public Relations.