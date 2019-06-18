CPP Brong-Ahafo Region Opens Nomination For Executive Positions Today

The Convention People's Party (CPP) on today Monday, June 17, 2019 opened nomination for Regional Executive elections in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Region to manage affairs of the party for the next four years.

According to the party, filling of nomination forms begins from 27th June 2019 and ends 30th June 2019.

The party is scheduled to hold elections for the three regions on 8th and 31st July, 2019.

This forms part of the preparations towards winning the seat of government in the 2020 general elections.

Prospective aspirants shall pay a non-refundable application fee as follow:

Chairman – Gh₵ 3,500

Vice Chair & Secretary – Gh₵ 2,500

Treasurer/Organizer/Women Organizer/Youth Organizer & Education Secretary – Gh₵ 2,000

Picking of Nomination Forms – Gh₵ 500