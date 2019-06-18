Ghana Youths, Awake!

According to the population structure by the Ghana Statistical Service, the youths dominate. Out of an estimated population of 26,902,628 Million people, 57% are under the age 25. It clearly indicates that Ghana has a very youthful population.

Aside that, those within the ages of 25-54 constitute 34.05% and other age groups contributing minutely to the total population. This ought to have reflected the fact that the state of this country is of utmost relevance to the vast majority of Ghanaian youths. However the convex rather reign.

In their slumber, they trade the destiny of our country and hand over the future of unborn children into the hands of some revaneous and self-seeking politicians who can afford the luxury of travelling to foreign countries for their health care, sleeping in mansions but don’t know a thing about the trauma that the average Ghanaian youth goes through.

In their slumber, they trade the destiny of our country and hand over the future of their children unborn to some mischievous individuals claiming to be Religious leaders and sent by God. They render the youth unproductive by engaging them in fruitless and unprofitable ventures to the relegation of national development. The Good book makes it clear that nobody works harder than God, for he worked for six days and rested for just a day. The Christian youth of today wants to work for a day and rest for six day. Hmm such an irony.

In their slumber, they study so hard, but know absolutely nothing, because they study just for examination purposes but not for life. ‘’ The average Ghanaian student is extremely hard working but not life working.” The knowledge acquired ends only in the classroom and scarcely applied.

If Ghana would become a developed nation then, there should be an intentional approach to developing its youths. If the youths of this country have no future then Ghana has no future.

I dare all the youths of our dear country reading this to awake from their slumber! The future of this country is largely dependent on you. Your knowledge acquired is relevant, your skills are relevant and most importantly your integrity is superbly relevant towards building our beloved county Ghana.

I dare the Ghanaian youths not to be apathetic towards the things of Ghana because they know that they may be largely affected if any mishap should occur.

I dare the Ghanaian youth to take responsibility of the future of this country and not blame others for their maladies.

Finally, I dare the Ghanaian youths to know that there is no elevator to success, they have got to use the stairs.

Awake! Ghana youths Awake! God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.

BY: Richmond Anane-Simon

Youth Activist, Thinker and founder, Rassam Initiative Team