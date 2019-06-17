3 Institutions In The Western Region To Benefit From $25,000 Dollar Scholarship

Ghana's Petroleum Commission, has secured a one year international welding training estimated at two-hundred and fifty thousand US dollars for some four students from five institutions in Ghana.

The one year training scholarship means the students will have the opportunity to learn at first hand international best practices and standardisation in the welding sector at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Canada to make them more competitive.

The five students were selected from the Takoradi Technical University, Jubilee Technical Training Center, Kikam Technical Institute and Regional Maritime University.

Chief Executive Officer for the Petroleum Commission, Mr Egbert Faibille Jnr disclosed this when he lead a delegation who attended the just ended Global Petroleum Show to visit the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.

Mr Faibille Jnr said the selected candidates are expected to start the training programme in September and expect the candidates to transfer the knowledge they will acquire after the programme.

The programme is being sponsored by Baker Hughes a subsidiary of GE.