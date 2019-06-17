Find Those Churches And Punish Them – Bishop Agyinasare

Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has sent a strong warning to church leaders to exhibit a Christ-like behaviour adding that anyone found flouting the country’s laws should be dealt with.

He made the call on Joy FM’s special Father’s Day edition of the Christian talk show, ‘A Walk with Jesus’ where he disclosed that government will not succeed in their quest to regulate churches.

Bishop Agyinasre questioned government's decision that "how will it regulate religions or churches? The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) must do-away with the excesses of ‘some so-called Pastors."

This follows the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye who charged some ministries to come up with suggestions on a proposed regulation of churches, but that idea was resisted by some section of Christians as well as Men of God.

Meanwhile the Ghana Charismatic Bishops Conference has debunked the idea of scheming beliefs and faith of Christians.